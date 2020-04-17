About 17,000 Italian healthcare workers have Covid-19

Rome — Nearly 17,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the new coronavirus in Italy, more than two-thirds of them women, the country's public health institute said Friday.

The figure accounts for 10% of Italy's officially registered infections.

The ISS public health institute did not report fatality figures, but a study released on Thursday by the FNOMCeO medical association said Covid-19 has killed 125 doctors in Italy.

Media reports Friday said that at least 34 nurses have also died of the disease.

Italy's total Covid-19 death toll stands at 22,170, although doctors say the real figure could be double the official one in some of the worst-hit provinces.

Several Italian doctors have expressed fears that infected medics may have been unwittingly spreading the disease to their patients in the early weeks of the outbreak.

