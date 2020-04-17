World / Europe

About 17,000 Italian healthcare workers have Covid-19

Several Italian doctors fear infected medics may have unwittingly spread the disease to their patients in the early weeks of the outbreak

17 April 2020
Sant'Orsola Hospital's team, in partnership with Ferrero, distribute chocolate eggs for Easter to all employees including doctors, nurses and medical guards on April 10, 2020 in Bologna, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MASSIMO CAVALLARI
Sant'Orsola Hospital's team, in partnership with Ferrero, distribute chocolate eggs for Easter to all employees including doctors, nurses and medical guards on April 10, 2020 in Bologna, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MASSIMO CAVALLARI

Rome — Nearly 17,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the new coronavirus in Italy, more than two-thirds of them women, the country's public health institute said Friday.

The figure accounts for 10% of Italy's officially registered infections.

The ISS public health institute did not report fatality figures, but a study released on Thursday by the FNOMCeO medical association said Covid-19 has killed 125 doctors in Italy.

Media reports Friday said that at least 34 nurses have also died of the disease.

Italy's total Covid-19 death toll stands at 22,170, although doctors say the real figure could be double the official one in some of the worst-hit provinces.

Several Italian doctors have expressed fears that infected medics may have been unwittingly spreading the disease to their patients in the early weeks of the outbreak.

AFP

