Germany to slowly open economy as virus numbers stay low

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is moving forward with plans to slowly start returning Germany to normal, allowing some smaller shops to open next week and children to begin returning to school in early May.

Most of the restrictive measures will remain in place at least until May 3 and many aspects of public life will be limited for weeks and months to come. Restaurants, gyms, and bars will stay closed indefinitely and no large events, such as soccer matches, concerts and festivals, will be allowed before the end of August at the earliest.

Germany will need to ease restrictions in “small steps”, Merkel said in Berlin on Wednesday after consulting with the country’s 16 state leaders. “We have made some progress. But I do have to stress that this progress is fragile,” she said. “This is a situation in which caution is the order of the day, not foolhardiness.”

Germany’s latest coronavirus figures appeared to justify that approach. The number of new cases climbed for the first time in a week, while the daily death toll increased, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Merkel’s move highlights how governments across Europe are trying to limit the economic damage of containment measures while avoiding another surge in the spread of Covid-19. The number of new cases on the continent has stabilised in recent days, though more than 50,000 people have died in Europe and the fatalities continue to climb.

“The epidemic has not gone,” Merkel’s chancellery minister, Helge Braun, said in an interview with ARD TV on Thursday. “We have slowed it massively and that is a great achievement by the people in Germany, and that’s why we have to take things in very, very small steps when it comes to opening things up again.”

Spain, which, this week, allowed a limited number of workers to return, reported the biggest increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in six days on Wednesday, though the daily death toll declined. The country has already passed the peak of what is Europe’s most extensive outbreak, and a government team is working on how to relax severe restrictions on movement.

In France, director-general for health Jérôme Salomon cautioned that “it’s indispensable to respect the confinement”. While French coronavirus-linked deaths rose by 1,438 to 17,167 [as of Thursday morning], the number doesn’t represent the change over a 24-hour period as it includes fatalities in recent days not previously reported.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is still very active,” Salomon told a briefing in Paris. “We need to remain vigilant.”

Plaudits for Merkel

Italy, meanwhile, the original epicentre of the European outbreak, reported its fewest new coronavirus cases in four and a half weeks.

Merkel’s aggressive effort to address the fallout from the virus has won plaudits even as the country’s economy is plunged into a deeper recession than during the financial crisis a little more than a decade ago. Comprehensive testing and relative progress in protecting more vulnerable members of society have resulted in a lower fatality rate than European partners such as Italy, Spain and the UK.

Contact restrictions were imposed more than three and a half weeks ago and were originally to remain in place up to Sunday. After a four-hour meeting held via video-conference, Merkel and the state leaders laid out a plan to open stores with retail spaces of less than 800m2, as well as car dealerships, bike shops and book stores. They also agreed on “urgently” recommending the wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops.

Further steps include:

Rules on social distancing to continue.

Special protection for the most vulnerable population.

Re-opening of hairdressers from May 4.

Church services to remain forbidden.

Bars, clubs, restaurants, movie theatres and hotels to remain closed.

Health authorities to significantly increase staffing.

Development of a contact-tracing app.

Scaling up testing from 650,000 tests a week.

Some state premiers and industrial groups have urged the government to move more quickly to prevent further economic damage, but they have met with resistance from public health officials. Wednesday’s plan to keep most restrictions in place spurred criticism from business organisations representing thousands of smaller and mid-sized companies.

Companies suffering from shutdowns face ballooning debt and are “sliding toward insolvency” every day the measures are being maintained, according to Markenverband, which represents 400 German firms with well-known brands. “We need a fast exit from the shutdown.”

Germany’s car giants are already preparing for a gradual re-opening of their sprawling industrial networks. Volkswagen’s (VW) main car brand will begin starting production outside China next week, while rival Daimler said that three German sites that make engines and related components for its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars will gradually resume operations next week and vehicle manufacturing sites will follow.

To calm nervous markets, France and Spain — along with Belgium, Austria and Greece — banned the short-selling of equities for a further month, until May 18.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, which co-ordinates oversight across the region, said that the move by the five countries is “justified by current adverse events or developments which constitute a serious threat to market confidence and financial stability”.

With Andrew Blackman

Bloomberg