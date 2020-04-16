ECB eases bank risk capital requirements to calm markets

Berlin — The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would temporarily lower its requirements on how much capital banks have to set aside to deal with market risk, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With this decision, the ECB is responding to the extraordinary levels of volatility recorded in financial markets since the outbreak of the coronavirus,” the central bank said in a statement.

The ECB said it would review its decision to reduce a supervisory measure for banks, called the qualitative market risk multiplier, after six months.

The ECB has unleashed a barrage of support over the past weeks to support European economies in lockdown, including committing to spend more than €1-trillion on public and private debt in 2020. Banks get paid for borrowing money to lend to companies and households, and can pledge those loans as collateral in exchange for yet more cash.