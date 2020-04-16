ECB eases bank risk capital requirements to calm markets
The central bank says it will review easing of qualitative market risk multiplier requirements after six months
Berlin — The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would temporarily lower its requirements on how much capital banks have to set aside to deal with market risk, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“With this decision, the ECB is responding to the extraordinary levels of volatility recorded in financial markets since the outbreak of the coronavirus,” the central bank said in a statement.
The ECB said it would review its decision to reduce a supervisory measure for banks, called the qualitative market risk multiplier, after six months.
The ECB has unleashed a barrage of support over the past weeks to support European economies in lockdown, including committing to spend more than €1-trillion on public and private debt in 2020. Banks get paid for borrowing money to lend to companies and households, and can pledge those loans as collateral in exchange for yet more cash.
Last week, the bank announced an “unprecedented” easing of collateral requirements to boost bank lending.
The ECB has also announced a fresh round of ultra-cheap loans to banks and more generous terms to entice lenders to grant loans to small businesses, seen as particularly vulnerable in the current upheaval.
ECB president Christine Lagarde on Thursday repeated her call for greater international co-operation to overcome the pandemic.
“The Governing Council is committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate to help the eurozone through this crisis,” Lagarde said. “It is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programme and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed. It will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock.”
Lagarde said the ECB is also assessing the need for more steps to help lenders, including freeing up cash by further easing the buffers they are required to keep.
Reuters, Bloomberg