UK finance minister warns economy could shrink up to 30%

London — Britain’s finance minister has told colleagues the economy could shrink by up to 30% this quarter because of the coronavirus lockdown, a newspaper reported, as the soaring death toll gave little hope restrictions would soon be lifted.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in hospitals across the UK has passed 10,000 and a senior scientific adviser to the government has said the country risks becoming the worst-hit in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday after spending a week there, including three nights in intensive care, being treated for the disease. He is now convalescing at Chequers, his official country residence.

The government has had to defend its response to the outbreak, with complaints of insufficient testing, a dearth of protective kit for medics, and questions about whether Johnson was too slow to impose a lockdown. His spokesman said on Monday that close to 18,000 tests had been conducted in the 24 hours to 8am GMT on Sunday, and good progress was being made towards the target of 100,000 daily tests by the end of April.

There is no clarity on when Johnson will return to work. “Any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team,” his spokesman told reporters in a daily briefing. Johnson spoke to foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for him, over the long Easter weekend, the spokesman said.

In a deeply personal video message posted on Twitter shortly after he was discharged on Sunday from St Thomas’ Hospital, Johnson said “things could have gone either way” for him. He thanked the public for adhering to strict social distancing measures, saying their efforts were worth it and had created a “human shield” around the state-run health service by reducing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Economic impact

While there was widespread sympathy for Johnson across the political spectrum over his illness, the upbeat tone of his message could not disguise the gravity of the choices now facing his government while he is away from his desk. With Raab at the helm but lacking the full authority of a prime minister, the government faces excruciating trade-offs between the needs of the health service and of the economy, with national morale also at stake.