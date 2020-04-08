Top research scientist resigns over EU’s handling of Covid-19

Brussels — A blistering row erupted on Wednesday after the head of the EU’s top science funding agency resigned and attacked the bloc’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Mauro Ferrari quit as president of the European Research Council (ERC) after just three months, telling the Financial Times he was “extremely disappointed” by the EU’s response to the pandemic, which has hit Italy and Spain particularly hard.

The ERC hit back with a lengthy statement accusing Ferrari of being “economical with the truth” and lambasting him for not showing proper commitment to the job.

The row is the latest example of in-house bickering to mar EU efforts to manage a co-ordinated, Europe-wide response to the crisis, which has killed thousands and crippled the continent’s economy.

In a statement to the FT, Ferrari said he had joined the ERC as a “fervent supporter” of the EU, but his battles with its bureaucratic approach to Covid-19 has changed his mind. He complained that the strategy he had proposed to fight the virus was unanimously rejected by the ERC’s scientific council because it went against the agency’s usual way of working.