EU finance ministers remain divided on coronavirus rescue plan

Brussels — EU finance ministers on Wednesday were unable to bridge their differences and agree on a rescue plan to help hard-hit member states face the coronavirus outbreak, after the Netherlands blocked the deal over bailout conditions.

“After 16 hours of discussions, we came close to a deal but we are not there yet. I suspended the Eurogroup and (we will) continue on Thursday,” said Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno.

The European economy has been battered by the pandemic as national governments impose strict lockdowns that have closed businesses and put normal life on hold.

The finance ministers' videoconference dragged on from Tuesday into Wednesday, with Italy and Spain insisting on having no strings attached to the aid plan on the table.

With tensions running high, ministers put off an especially sensitive discussion on a solidarity fund that would be paid for by European partners jointly borrowing money on the financial markets.

The “coronabonds” proposal was resisted by Germany and the Netherlands and ministers agreed to pass the idea over to EU leaders, who will meet by video link later in April.

'Sensible' conditions

Berlin and its allies insist that any European rescue should use the eurozone's existing €410bn bailout fund, as well as wait to see the effects of the huge monetary stimulus already unleashed by the European Central Bank.

Sources said the talks dragged on over how to use the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to help countries that need it, with the Dutch insisting that help could not come without some pledge for reform in return.

“Because of the current crisis we have to make an exception and the ESM can be used unconditionally to cover medical costs,” said Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra.

But, he said: “For the long-term economic support we think it's sensible to combine the use of the ESM with certain economic conditions.”

Opting instead to issue bonds to raise the necessary funding would only “create more problems than solutions for the EU”, he said in a tweeted message.