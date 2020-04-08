Covid-19 crisis claims UK’s Jewish Chronicle after collapse in advert spend

London — Britain's Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, is to seek liquidation, one of the most high profile media casualties of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a collapse in advertising spend.

Founded in 1841, the title — often known as the JC — said the liquidation was expected to be finalised in the coming two to three weeks and it would make every effort to continue to publish over that time.

“Devastating news for us,” said Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle. “I won't be saying anything beyond confirming that the paper will be out as usual next week, and we have every intention of avoiding any interruption.”

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has hammered marketing budgets, forcing media groups around the world to reduce staffing numbers, cut costs and halt publication of some titles.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the editorial and production team at the newspaper, it has become clear that the Jewish Chronicle will not be able to survive the effect of the current coronavirus epidemic in its current form,” the JC said in a statement.

The board of the Jewish News, which describes itself as Britain's biggest Jewish newspaper, made the same announcement.