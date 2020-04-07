UK, France and New York virus death tolls rise sharply, but infections slow

Despite the surge, there are signs that infection rates in New York may also be slowing. The 8,147 in new cases made Tuesday the third straight day below the peak of 10,841 hit on Friday. It is also below the 8,658 announced on Monday.

France on Tuesday reported fewer new coronavirus cases even as the total number of deaths rose, according to figures presented by the head of the French public health agency Jerome Salomon.

Deaths rose by 1,417 to 10,328, with nursing home deaths continuing to increase. The total number of confirmed cases rose by 3,777, slightly slower than Monday’s increase of 3,912.

More than 30,000 people are in hospital in France, 7,131 of them in intensive care.

In Spain, 743 people died in the 24 hours up to Tuesday morning, compared with 637 the previous day.

Elsewhere, Colombia extended a nationwide quarantine until April 27. The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. More than 1,500 people have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus in Colombia and 46 have died.

"This isolation — which seeks the best of all of us — is exactly so we can keep saving lives, breaking the exponential growth of this pandemic," President Ivan Duque said during a live television broadcast.

Ireland alos looked likely to extend its lockdown. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the department of health told a news briefing on Tuesday he did not expect to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.

