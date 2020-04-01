Unemployed in Austria jumps 66% to post-World War 2 levels

Vienna — The number of registered unemployed in Austria leapt 66% to a post-World War 2 high in March as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out jobs in sectors from tourism to retail, despite a government push to prevent layoffs, official data showed.

The unemployment rate rose 4.8 points from a year earlier to 12.2% by a national measure. The number of people registered as jobless jumped 65.7% to 504,345, the highest since the data set began in 1946, employment agency AMS said on Wednesday.

Austria has effectively been on lockdown for more than two weeks, with restaurants, bars, theatres, schools, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public has been told to stay at home and work there if possible.

“It is the biggest meteorite to crash into economic life since 1946,” vice-chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens told a news conference, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to keep the economy afloat and prevent layoffs, the national government of conservatives and Greens has announced an aid package of up to €38bn, roughly 9.5% of last year’s economic output.

That includes a programme enabling employers to keep staff on their payrolls while only paying for hours actually worked, which conservative finance minister Gernot Blümel called the most generous such programme of any country in the world. Wednesday’s data suggested many firms were unconvinced.

The minister for labour and social affairs, Christine Aschbacher, said, however, that 250,000 jobs had been registered for the programme — more than the roughly 200,000 people who registered as unemployed last month, and funding for it had been increased from €400m to €1bn.

“The forecasts from the AMS are that joblessness will continue to increase and, at the same time, we are doing everything and fighting together for every single job,” she told the news conference. Companies can switch already-eliminated jobs into the government programme retroactively, she said.

Ski resorts such as Ischgl and St Anton am Arlberg have emerged as hot-spots in the coronavirus pandemic, with the virus finding a breeding ground in crowded après-ski bars. Those resorts and others were quarantined and local governments ordered an early end to the ski season.

Aschbacher’s ministry said the tourism sector has seen the biggest rise in joblessness, adding: “In many other sectors there are deep cutbacks, such as in retail or transport.”

Reuters