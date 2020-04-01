World / Europe

Unemployed in Austria jumps 66% to post-World War 2 levels

The figures for March are despite a government programme to discourage layoffs as part of a €38bn aid package

01 April 2020 - 18:16 François Murphy
A customer leaves a supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in Vienna, Austria, on April 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
A customer leaves a supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in Vienna, Austria, on April 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Vienna — The number of registered unemployed in Austria leapt 66% to a post-World War 2 high in March as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out jobs in sectors from tourism to retail, despite a government push to prevent layoffs, official data showed.

The unemployment rate rose 4.8 points from a year earlier to 12.2% by a national measure. The number of people registered as jobless jumped 65.7% to 504,345, the highest since the data set began in 1946, employment agency AMS said on Wednesday.

Austria has effectively been on lockdown for more than two weeks, with restaurants, bars, theatres, schools, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public has been told to stay at home and work there if possible.

“It is the biggest meteorite to crash into economic life since 1946,” vice-chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens told a news conference, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to keep the economy afloat and prevent layoffs, the national government of conservatives and Greens has announced an aid package of up to €38bn, roughly 9.5% of last year’s economic output.

That includes a programme enabling employers to keep staff on their payrolls while only paying for hours actually worked, which conservative finance minister Gernot Blümel called the most generous such programme of any country in the world. Wednesday’s data suggested many firms were unconvinced.

The minister for labour and social affairs, Christine Aschbacher, said, however, that 250,000 jobs had been registered for the programme — more than the roughly 200,000 people who registered as unemployed last month, and funding for it had been increased from €400m to €1bn.

“The forecasts from the AMS are that joblessness will continue to increase and, at the same time, we are doing everything and fighting together for every single job,” she told the news conference. Companies can switch already-eliminated jobs into the government programme retroactively, she said.

Ski resorts such as Ischgl and St Anton am Arlberg have emerged as hot-spots in the coronavirus pandemic, with the virus finding a breeding ground in crowded après-ski bars. Those resorts and others were quarantined and local governments ordered an early end to the ski season.

Aschbacher’s ministry said the tourism sector has seen the biggest rise in joblessness, adding: “In many other sectors there are deep cutbacks, such as in retail or transport.” 

Reuters

UIF benefits to be paid out through bargaining councils and firms during lockdown

Minister Thulas Nxesi says directives have been issued to explain processes to be followed in claiming from the UIF and ‘the kinds of benefits ...
National
1 day ago

Americans missing April rents as Covid-19 fallout hits home

Some landlords can afford to be lenient, but many have mortgages to pay themselves, and even high earners are asking for some slack
World
6 hours ago

Economists issue dire warnings on US jobs

The rapid pace of layoffs is pushing the world's biggest economy into recession
Business
3 days ago

Job losses hit 710,000, leaving rich Nordic nations in shock

Economic standstill caused by coronavirus is a ‘tsunami’ that’s rolled over businesses — and it is getting worse
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
How to boost Wi-Fi signal when working at home ...
World
2.
Why the UN is calling Covid-19 the worst crisis ...
World
3.
A Covid-19 treatment is likely to be found before ...
World
4.
Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against ...
World
5.
Spain suffers deadliest day as Europe considers ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.