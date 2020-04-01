UK Covid-19 death toll jumps as testing situation remains ‘shambles’

London — Britain on Wednesday recorded its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus deaths, as the government came under renewed pressure to ramp up mass testing of frontline medical staff and the wider community.

The UK health ministry said 2,352 people had died as of 4pm GMT on Tuesday, up 563 on the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed by 4,324 to 29,474 in the same period.

Officials have warned Britain to expect a surge in cases in the coming weeks, saying that stringent social distancing measures could be working but will take time to have an effect.

Last Monday, began a three-week lockdown, shutting non-essential shops and services to limit the close-contact spread of the virus and reduce the burden on health services.

Professional bodies have said absenteeism is currently high among doctors and nurses because many have been forced to stay at home after displaying symptoms or knowing someone who has.

Britain is currently focusing on testing people who are taken to hospital with severe symptoms, and there have been demands for all medical staff to be tested to see if they have had the virus.

Ministers have been put on the back foot over the lack of testing, with even media normally loyal to the governing Conservative party calling the situation a “shambles”.

Britain has so far carried out a total of 153,000 tests, while Germany is testing 70,000 people a day. As of March 30, there were 455 deaths in Germany.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Among the victims in Britain was a 13-year-old boy, whose family said had not displayed any other health condition.

Relatives of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab on Wednesday paid tribute to the “gentle and kind” teenager, and urged the wider public to “stay at home” to save lives.