Italian supermarket workers are at the front-line of Covid-19

Rome — The customers push their carts, touch the food and even lick their fingers while riffling through bills. Any one of them could have the coronavirus, and pass it along.

Such are the nagging thoughts of grocery store workers in Italy, exhausted, underprotected and, many say, overly exposed to the coronavirus still spreading throughout the country.

A supermarket cashier who tested positive for coronavirus died in March in Brescia in Italy’s hard-hit north. That raised questions about whether enough is being done to protect workers.

Unions say others employed in the sector may have died without their cases being reported as Covid-19 cases. Last week, a supermarket security guard also died of the coronavirus.

Trapped behind checkout counters for hours at a time, or stocking shelves amid customers on supermarket floors, workers say they are in over their heads, on the front lines and insufficiently protected.

“We’re scared of bringing something back home with us,” said Piera, a part-time cashier. She has worked for more than a decade at a superstore in Novara, west of Milan, the city where the security guard died.

Workers who spoke asked that their last names not be used.

Piera has been given disinfectant gel, gloves and a mask, which she must wash herself for re-use. It was only last week that the store installed Plexiglas shields in front of each checkout counter.

Grocery workers say many customers don’t wear masks or gloves, and continue to shop daily, increasing the chances of passing on infection. “They’re buying stuff that I wouldn’t be buying in an emergency,” said Chiara, a cashier at a super-centre in Rome, listing “Sushi, Nutella, beer...”

Most disheartening, she said, was seeing people act as though they are immune to a crisis that has killed nearly 12,500 people and infected more 100,000 in Italy.

Entire families show up to shop, some get too close to workers, and a few persist in licking their fingers before counting out their bills, Chiara said. Last month, a man was arrested in Genoa after spitting in the face of a supermarket cashier, local media reported.