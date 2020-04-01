France proposes eurozone rescue fund its coronavirus deaths pass 4,000

Paris — France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold on Wednesday, after Italy, Spain and the US, as the government proposed a shared coronavirus rescue fund for the eurozone.

France earlier proposed a shared coronavirus rescue fund for the eurozone, reports said. Finance minister Bruno Le Maire called for a limited fund that would allow the region to issue shared debt to tackle the economic fallout as Brussels heads for a showdown over “coronabonds”. The rescue scheme could last for five to 10 years and would be used to help the worst-hit economies.



French health authorities reported 509 new deaths from the disease, taking the total to 4,032. But, after speeding up the previous two days, the rate of increase of deaths has decelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Speaking by videoconference in front of a parliament committee created to hold the government accountable for the way it handles the crisis, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the lockdown would likely be unwound gradually rather than in one go.

The government has ordered people to stay in their homes except for essential travel from March 17 until at least April 15.

With 13,155 deaths to date, Italy accounts for almost 30% of the global death tally. Spain has 9,053 deaths and, just like France, the US has just passed 4,000 deaths.