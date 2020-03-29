UK warned to expect longer Covid-19 lockdown

This is an increase of 209 on the day before. Altogether 127,737 people have been tested so far, and 19,522 of them were found to have coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said initially the shutdown would be for three weeks.

Imperial College London professor Neil Ferguson, one of the epidemiologists advising the government, told the Sunday Times the lockdown could last for months.

“We're going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time — probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic,” he said.

In a leaflet being sent to more than 30-million British households, the prime minister warned that “things will get worse before they get better”.

“The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal,” Johnson wrote.

“We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do.”

The Conservative leader tested positive for coronavirus as did health minister Matt Hancock, but Downing Street says Johnson is still in charge.

Gove also used his BBC interview to take a swipe at China, where the first cases of Covid-19 emerged.

“Some of the (early) reporting from China was not clear about the scale, the nature, the infectiousness of this,” he said.

Meanwhile in the US, President Donald Trump decided late on Saturday not to impose a broad two-week lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.

Trump on Friday signed into law a $2-trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation's total count of Covid-19 cases topped 100,000.