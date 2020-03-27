World / Europe

BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

The British prime minister is self-isolating

27 March 2020 - 13:27 Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
Boris Johnson. Picture: AFP/DANNY LAWSON
Boris Johnson. Picture: AFP/DANNY LAWSON

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

“Over the past 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

This is a developing story.

Reuters

Most read

1.
China reopens as rest of the world locks down
World / Asia
2.
White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools ...
World / Africa
4.
US indicts Venezuelan president for drug ...
World / Americas
5.
Green Coronaburgers a hit in Vietnam, as virus ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.