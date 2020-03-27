BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
The British prime minister is self-isolating
27 March 2020 - 13:27
London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.
“Over the past 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”
This is a developing story.
Reuters