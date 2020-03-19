EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier isolates himself after Covid-19 diagnosis

Brussels — The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, he announced on Thursday.

“I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. I'm as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home,” the 69-year-old Frenchman said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“I'm fine, morale is good,” the former French foreign minister added, speaking from France, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.

“I naturally am following all instructions, as does my team. My message to all those who are affected or currently isolated: we will get through this together.”

Speaking in front of a well-stocked bookshelf, Barnier expressed “solidarity” with “the many families affected by this disease” and “respect for all caregivers, who are doing a great job”.

Messages of support poured in from across Europe as well as Britain, where former UK Brexit minister Steve Barclay called for his speedy recovery.

“You, your teams and all our European friends are in our thoughts at this difficult time. Courage!” Barclay wrote in French on Twitter.

Barnier's boss, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, also sent best wishes, wishing him a swift recovery.