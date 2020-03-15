Germany to reintroduce border controls with five countries in bid to halt coronavirus

Berlin — Germany will reintroduce border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday morning due to the coronavirus crisis, interior minister Horst Seehofer said Sunday.

“The spread of the coronavirus is progressing quickly and aggressively ... one of the most important measures will be to cut off the chain of infection,” Seehofer told reporters as he announced the new border controls.

The measures will take effect at 8.00am on Monday, with goods and cross-border commuters exempt.

German citizens and people with a residency permit will be allowed to return to the country.

People “without a significant reason to travel” and those suspected of having been infected with the virus will not be allowed to cross the affected borders, he said.

Seehofer stressed the new controls would be temporary, and would be reassessed “from time to time”.

But the high point of the coronavirus crisis had not yet been reached, he warned, urging citizens to avoid social contact.

The decision had been taken after the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for public health in Germany, had declared that the French border region of Alsace-Lorraine as a risk area.

“This sparked a lot of questions and unrest in the neighbouring states,” he said.

Seehofer also said the government's coronavirus crisis committee would discuss Washington's effort to persuade German company CureVac to move its coronavirus vaccine research to the US.

German politicians are insisting no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

The Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the US, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.

CureVac issued a statement on Sunday, in which it said: “The company rejects current rumours of an acquisition.”