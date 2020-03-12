World / Europe

Ireland on partial lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread

The country is to close schools, colleges and childcare centres, and limit indoor and outdoor gatherings

12 March 2020 - 14:36 Peter Flanagan
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Picture: REUTERS/JULIEN WARNARD
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Picture: REUTERS/JULIEN WARNARD

Dublin — Irish authorities will close schools, colleges and childcare centres, and limit indoor and outdoor gatherings in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures will run until March 29, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in Washington on Thursday. Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people or outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be canceled, he said.

The coronavirus “will continue to spread, but it can be slowed”, he said.

Cultural institutions and tourist attractions will also close, while people should work from home if they can do so, he said. Public transport will remain operating, and stores and cafés will also stay open.

This week, the government canceled the nation’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations, as concern around the coronavirus outbreak escalated.

“We are asking people to stay apart,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said, adding that “thousands” of lives can be saved by the right measures.

There have been 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland so far, with one death. Clusters have emerged, and some patients are in intensive care, authorities said.

Irish shares fell in line with the rest of Europe, with the ISEQ overall index fell 6.7% to at 12.10pm in Dublin.

Bloomberg

Donald Trump announces help for airlines and cruise lines over coronavirus

The US president referred to ‘substantial’ economic measures, such as a payroll tax cut and paid sick leave
World
1 day ago

Act now to prevent global economic crisis, Christine Lagarde urges Europe

ECB president expected to announce measures to mitigate the coronavirus effects
World
22 hours ago

UK pledges £30bn in stimulus to fight coronavirus chaos

The NHS will get a £5bn emergency response fund immediately and there will be statutory sick pay for everyone that has to self-isolate
World
21 hours ago

EU pledges €25bn fund to tackle coronavirus crisis as deaths in Italy rise

Italy records its deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak
World
1 day ago

Justin Trudeau gives C$1.1bn for economy ahead of Covid-19 spread

The Canadian prime minister is prepared to use federal financing agencies to stimulate the economy if needed
World
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
US travel ban set to batter global airlines
World
2.
Zimbabwe gets new foreign currency trading system
World / Africa
3.
Movie mogul and #MeToo motivation Harvey ...
World / Americas
4.
Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 ...
World / Europe
5.
Mozambique suffers biggest increase in Islamic ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.