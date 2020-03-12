Governments, not just central banks, to fight Covid-19, says Lagarde

The Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges extended earlier losses after Lagarde’s announcements to post drops of more than 10% in the early afternoon.

The coronavirus’s spread represents “a major shock to the growth prospects of the global economy and the euro area,” Lagarde said. “Even if, ultimately, temporary by nature, it will have a significant impact on economic activity.”

She urged governments to step up and do their bit alongside monetary policymakers as fears mount of a credit crunch that could destabilise banks and hurt small businesses. “I’m particularly worried about ... the complacency and slow-motion process that would be demonstrated by the fiscal authorities of the euro area in particular,” Lagarde said.

A eurozone finance ministers’ gathering on Monday should bring “a decisive and determined move in the direction of this ambitious and collective fiscal response we have been calling for,” she said.

As Lagarde spoke, the “spread” on Italian government bonds — the difference in yield they offer compared with benchmark eurozone issuer Germany — clambered more than 0.3 percentage points, as investors fretted over the costs of a nationwide virus-fighting shutdown.

The ECB is “not here to close spreads”, Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt bluntly.

“The ball is more than ever in the governments’ court,” commented Nicolas Forest of asset manager Candriam.

Super-cheap loans

As part of its stimulus package, the ECB’s governing council agreed a new series of cheap loans to banks, known as long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) and eased conditions on an existing “targeted” lending programme.

Lenders that loan the cash they get from the central bank on to the real economy will now enjoy an interest rate potentially as low as -0.75 %. At 0.25 percentage points below the rate the ECB charges on banks’ deposits in Frankfurt, the difference represents an effective subsidy to the financial system.

“We are making available to all enterprises, with a focus on small and medium firms, massive refinancing means at very preferential rates and in significant amounts,” Lagarde said.

And the ECB will pile an extra €120bn of “quantitative easing” (QE) asset purchases this year on top of its present €20bn per month. The QE scheme will include “a strong contribution from the private sector”, the ECB said, as room to buy government debt while respecting self-imposed limits has grown tight.

However, Lagarde added that governments will likely issue more debt to fuel any economic interventions, freeing the ECB’s hand to buy more bonds.