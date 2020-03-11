UK’s big infrastructure plans are unlikely to pass muster

Emphasis should instead be given to smaller, less high-profile projects connecting existing infrastructure. Such projects have higher returns and carry less risk. There is little sign that successive governments have paid heed.

A National Infrastructure Plan was launched in 2010 to remedy what was seen as the “uncoordinated, incremental, wasteful” approach to infrastructure planning. The UK has a National Infrastructure Commission to identify long term priorities and an Infrastructure and Project Authority to track progress.

Rather than simply pledge more investment, the new chancellor of the exchequer should explain to what extent the existing objectives have been met and recognise the problems inherent with large-scale projects. The chancellor’s predecessor, Sajid Javid, talked airily about large additional sums for public investment but it was far from clear how this related to the infrastructure plan or to the fiscal rules. There are some big unresolved questions.

Brexit consequences

First, how will capital spending be accommodated in the government’s fiscal rules? The UK treasury has long regarded capital projects as an easy target to squeeze under financial pressure. Capital is, in effect, treated as competing with current spending and at present there are great pressures to relax this spending. The sensible way to deal with the problem is to adopt the golden rule, originally employed by former chancellor Gordon Brown, which commits to balancing only current spending and receipts over the business cycle.

Second, there is a whole series of Brexit consequences and a key question for the budget will be how honestly these consequences will be confronted. The economy has slowed and will slow further, affecting tax receipts. Will the government allow deficit financing to grow? Or will the government’s concern for their financially conservative reputation take precedence?

Another consequence of Brexit is the loss of infrastructure project funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) — important in itself and also in providing comfort for private investors. The government promised a replacement for the EIB but none is in sight.

There is also uncertainty over future financial regulation. Infrastructure financing increasingly relies on pension funds and insurers looking for safe, long-term returns no longer available from government bonds. But the rules governing that industry — known as Solvency II — are EU based. Will they be tightened or relaxed after Brexit?

A lot also depends on the government’s popularity and stability. More infrastructure could be funded if rail fares, water rates, electricity prices and other utility charges were set to generate more income and if tolls were to be introduced for road projects. But a populist government is unlikely to risk voter unhappiness, even if it means fulfilling its promises to improve infrastructure.

• Cable is a former UK secretary of state for business and was leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2017 to 2019.

Bloomberg