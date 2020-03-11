Italy vows to spend up to €25bn as Covid-19 closes the country

Rome — On Wednesday, Italy vowed to spend up to €25bn to fight the coronavirus epidemic that has already killed 631 people there and put the country’s hospitals and the economy under severe strain.

Economy minister Roberto Gualtieri said “half these resources” would be used immediately and the other half stowed away and only tapped should the health crisis spiral out of control.

The announcement came as Italians grapple with a nationwide clampdown on public gathering that has emptied streets and shuttered everything from churches to restaurants. AFP photographers spotted masked sanitation workers in white nylon suits and rubber gloves spraying Florence’s vacant St Mark’s Square with disinfectant through a long hose.

“I can’t even recognise Rome now,” Muscovite Yekaterina said while posing alone for a photo at the usually bustling Trevi Fountain in the heart of Rome.

Part of the government’s cash injection is meant to help restaurants and hotels now suffering the brunt of an implosion in the number of tourists who visit Italy’s art-filled churches and achingly beautiful hills. “We are preparing rules to protect companies, workers and families,” labour minister Nunzia Catalfo said.

The government also put more meat on the bones of an emerging plan to let families temporarily suspend some mortgage and social tax payments. Gualtieri said “partial state guarantees” are being discussed to help Italy’s creaking banks survive a resulting cash crunch.

Allianz chief economist Ludovic Subran noted that the size of Italy’s rescue plan was the same as the one the EU announced for the entire 27-nation bloc on Monday. “It shows that Italy alone is supposed to make as much effort as the EU as a whole.”