Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 years

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin set the stage to stay on as Russia’s president for potentially another 16 years, reversing his past opposition to scrapping term limits so that he — and only he — can continue to rule the country.

“I fully recognise my own personal responsibility towards the citizens of this country,” Putin said on Tuesday in an unscheduled speech before the lower house of parliament. “I see that people, certainly most of society, await my own views and decisions on the key question of governing the state, both today and after 2024” for a fifth and possibly sixth presidential term.

He spoke after a surprise appeal by ruling United Russia lawmakers for him to stay on as president once his current term ends in 2024. Their proposal to re-set the term limit under a revised constitution, allowing Putin two more six-year terms, “may be possible but on one condition — that Russia’s constitutional court give an official ruling” that it wouldn’t contradict the country’s basic law, Putin said.

Putin, who’s been in power since 2000, is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. For years, he rejected the notion of joining a long line of autocrats in amending the constitution to keep power, ranging from China’s Xi Jinping to central Asian leaders in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

His position appears to have shifted as alternative Kremlin proposals for keeping power that included a takeover of neighbouring Belarus and ruling through parliament or via Russia’s State Council — foundered. Advocates argue that constitutional changes announced by Putin in January and now passing through parliament mean he can simply disregard his current presidential terms under the new rules.

The constitutional court ruling — along with a national vote scheduled for April 22 in support of the plan that Putin also set as a condition — is all but certain to go the Kremlin’s way in Russia’s tightly-controlled political system. It opens the way for Putin to rule potentially to 2036, when he would be nearly 84.