Should Merkel’s CDU successor stick to the centre?

Apolda — In a beer hall in eastern Germany, locals are toasting the man they are counting on to see out Chancellor Angela Merkel and her brand of liberal conservatism.

Friedrich Merz, whose line on Syrian asylum seekers is “we can’t accept you here”, goes down well with his audience as he campaigns to succeed Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and possibly the country. Merz’s promise to shift the CDU to the right is as popular as the beer and herrings laid on to accompany his pitch to a party rally in the town of Apolda.

The CDU veteran is locked in a battle for the party’s soul with Armin Laschet, a centrist offering continuity after Merkel, steps down in time for the next election, due by October 2021. The CDU plans to pick a new leader at a special congress on April 25, with Merz currently leading Laschet in the polls by 35% to 24%.

At stake is Germany’s reputation — personified by Merkel — as Europe’s champion of the post-war liberal order, an issue now being blurred by the CDU’s domestic preoccupation with the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Whoever wins the CDU leadership faces the daunting challenge of uniting the party.

“Laschet is Merkel 2.0,” said Axel Zimmermann, a bank clerk and one of 1,500 supporters who gave Merz a standing ovation at the beer hall rally in Apolda, a small, left-behind town in the eastern German state of Thuringia.

“Laschet will win elections and compromise to build coalitions, but he won’t be able to unite the CDU,” Zimmermann said. “Merz will take the CDU to the right. This will unite the CDU and weaken the AfD. What’s the point of winning elections if your party is falling apart?”

Straight-talking Merz, a lawyer, offers a socially conservative, pro-business pitch that appeals to the CDU’s core of mainly western, Catholic men who see Merkel — a Protestant from the east — as an anomaly.

Earlier this month, Merz had a simple message for Syrian refugees hoping to leave Turkey: “There is no point in coming to Germany.” That strikes a chord in Thuringia, where Merkel’s decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to a million refugees fleeing war in the Middle East fueled the rise of the nationalist AfD.

By contrast, Laschet is making a more inclusive offer and, last month, won the support of health minister Jens Spahn, who appeals to some on the CDU’s more conservative wing, as a running mate.

“The CDU is bigger than either one of us, this is about the future of our country and the CDU,” said Spahn, adding that it was time to build bridges within the party.