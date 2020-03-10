EU pledges €25bn fund to tackle coronavirus crisis as deaths in Italy rise

Brussels — The European Commission will set up an EU fund with a firepower of €25bn to tackle the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen said after an emergency videoconference of EU leaders that the investment fund should be financed with €7.5bn of EU money and help vulnerable sectors of the economy.

“This instrument will reach €25bn quickly. To realise this I will propose to council and parliament this week to release €7.5bn of investment liquidity,” Von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

Money should start flowing in the coming weeks, she said, adding funds will be channelled to health-care systems, smaller companies and the labour market.

European Council president Charles Michel said EU leaders agreed to provide liquidity against the crisis. EU fiscal rules and regulations on state aid will also be relaxed to facilitate public spending, he said.

Italy on Tuesday recorded its deadliest day of the outbreak. The death toll there jumped by 168 to 631, with 10,149 infections in just more than two weeks.

Quarantines and travel restrictions faced a rocky start in the country of 60-million people. Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte earlier told citizens they should travel only for the most urgent work or health reasons and warned against panic buying.

He called on ECB president Christine Lagarde to take drastic action at the central bank’s meeting on Thursday to help shore up the economy, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Governments elsewhere in Europe were also scrambling to balance their responses between restrictions and pushing out accurate information to avoid panic.

In Geneva, the World Trade Organisation said it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after one of its staff members contracted the virus.

Sport schedules have been wrecked across Europe, with Barcelona’s Champions League football match against Napoli next Wednesday the latest to fall prey to the virus. It will be played behind closed doors.

French President Emmanuel Macron provided a reminder of Europe's plight, warning that his country was “just at the beginning” of its outbreak, Europe's second worst, with 1,784 infected and 33 dead.

Slovenia said it was closing its border with Italy, while Austria announced bans on trains and flights to the neighbouring country.