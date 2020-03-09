Lithuania marks 30 years free of the USSR but still seeks justice

Vilnius — Seeking justice for victims of the Soviet regime to heal historical trauma has become a top priority for Lithuania as it marks 30 years since it became the first republic to break away from the USSR.

Auksute Ramanauskaite Skokauskiene spent her childhood in living under an assumed identity to avoid Soviet authorities tracing her father who led Lithuania's armed resistance against Soviet rule in the Baltic state after World War II.

Captured in 1956 and executed the following year, Adolfas Ramanauskas was only given a full state funeral some six decades later in 2018, after archaeologists identified his body in a mass grave.

"I always felt very disturbed that the Soviets slandered my dad and other freedom fighters," Ramanauskaite Skokauskiene, a former MP and retired engineer, said

"For me, it was very important that now I have a grave where I can come."

Lithuania's departure from the USSR on March 11 1990 triggered a year of turmoil that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, a move that heralded the end of the Cold War.

While Lithuanians have since enjoyed impressive economic growth — notably after joining EU and Nato in 2004 — the Baltic nation of 2.8-million people also struggles with some of Europe's highest rates of suicide, alcoholism and emigration.

Some critics blame persistent poverty and high levels of income inequality for these social ills, but others insist they are also symptoms of intergenerational trauma rooted in the undigested past.

"Can it be that our society is ill, and the name of the disease is not coronavirus? One of the reasons for Lithuanians to be depressed could be our difficult and complicated history," Laimonas Talat Kelpsa, a senior foreign ministry official, told psychotherapists and diplomats at a recent conference in Vilnius focused on collective trauma.

Acknowledging the past

Experts suggest that historical injustice and the failure to meet the needs of the victims have a huge impact on societies haunted by history.

According to Simon Wessely, a professor of psychological medicine at King's College London, acknowledging the past is important both individually and collectively.

"A single person can be a perpetrator, a victim and a bystander at different times in their lives. So it is with countries and so it is with culture," he told delegates at the conference.

"Sometimes [the past] is too painful to acknowledge but acknowledge it we must," Wessely said.