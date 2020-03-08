In Italy, the bridge is, literally, falling down

The three other viaducts Migliorino wanted closed or banned to trucks late last year are the Altare in Liguria, Bormida in Piedmont, and Giustina in the south. The list is growing. Last week, magistrates ordered the partial closure of three viaducts on the Naples to Canosa highway, prompted by Migliorino’s most recent controls.

Altare operator Autostrada dei Fiori declined to close the bridge, but immediately began to implement the requested safety improvements and is limiting traffic because of the maintenance work. Autostrada dei Fiori, part of ASTM, Italy’s second-biggest highway company, said by e-mail that their checks have shown the structure is safe. Traffic restrictions were also put in place at Autostrade’s Bormida and at Giustina.

Migliorino is now focused on bridges and tunnels in the Genoa region of Liguria, in the north.

Technique vs terrain

While lauded as technical marvels, Italy’s highway bridges were often built in terrain best avoided, such as along riverbeds and unstable slopes, and weren’t designed for the thousands of cars and trucks carrying heavy loads that cross them these days. During the 1960s construction boom, competition led to companies seeking cheaper materials.

Ensuring they’re safe got more complicated in the late 1990s when the government began pulling apart state-owned industry to reduce debt and meet the goals for joining Europe’s single currency, the euro. Many bridges, tunnels and highways passed to private control.

Today, Autostrade is the largest of 22 concessions. Owned by Atlantia, whose main shareholder is the Benetton family, it manages some 3,000km of highway, including the viaduct that collapsed in Genoa.

Autostrade has always denied negligence in that tragedy. Afterwards, the government said it wanted to start procedures to strip the company of its lucrative contracts, which would have included a break-up payment to the company at the time. For its part, Atlantia has signaled it’s ready to cut its stake in Autostrade to 50%, or below the current 88%, and that it’s open to public investment firms.

The six-month-old government in Rome is split between the Five Star Movement, which favours a revocation of the contracts, and the Democratic Party, which would be content with a revision of the Autostrade concession deal, cutting tolls and a boost in spending.

Following recent regional elections, the Democrats might have the upper hand. In the meantime, parliament has confirmed a government decree that significantly reduces the penalties Italy would have to pay in case of revocation and also also prevents licensees from pulling out unilaterally.

Ministers also promised to set up a new agency to monitor safety and pledged to pour billions of euro into countering hydro-geological risks. All that materialised, though, was the collapse of another bridge.

This one, operated by Autostrada dei Fiori, fell during a mudslide caused by heavy rain in Liguria in November. Luckily no one was hurt. The bridge was rebuilt and re-opened two weeks ago. The highway operator plans to revamp more than 150 bridges built in the 1950s before the end of its concession in 2036.

The highway operators claim transport ministry supervision is an issue. Fabrizio Palenzona, chair of their association, said that when the ministry took on the responsibility for monitoring safety, checks became less effective as funds were diverted to fill budget gaps.

When asked for a response to that claim, a ministry spokesperson didn’t respond. Transport minister Paola De Micheli addressed the issue in an interview with Radio24 earlier this year, saying that while there had been some “obvious neglect”, the country must “attribute responsibility in order of importance, first to those who hold the concessions”.

Ministry officials, as well as several Autostrade executives, are under investigation for the Genoa collapse. Italy’s state auditor, the court of accounts, said in a December report that the ministry’s supervision is understaffed and underfunded and the way highway operators can be sanctioned needs to be reformed.

While private highway operators have been in the spotlight of late, state-run roads have also seen bridges collapse. Three since 2017 have killed a total of three people.

There are about 30,000 state-run bridges and tunnels on national roads in the country. The Italian provinces association carried out an initial health check on about 6,000 of them arguing that a third need urgent work. For about 1,000, it’s not even clear who’s responsible for the maintenance and supervision, said Oliviero Baccelli, professor of transportation politics and economics at Milan’s Bocconi University.

In 2019, the government set aside €11bn over three years to counter high risks of landslide or floods across about a fifth of the country, but regions are only able to spend a fifth of the funds allocated due to red tape.

The confused approach to bridges raises deeper concerns about the state of other ageing infrastructure. In fact, the next big worry is highway tunnels. Autostrade is carrying out a safety check for its 587 tunnels following a partial collapse of a tunnel ceiling on a highway near Genoa on December 30.

“Very little has been done,” said Egle Possetti, who leads a group representing the families who lost relatives in the Genoa tragedy. “As a country we have been obsessed about the revocation of Autostrade’s concession in the past few months, but we actually have to deal with 30 years of neglect — and that can’t be solved overnight.”

Bloomberg