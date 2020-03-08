World / Europe

EU urges banks to lend to businesses in face of coronavirus

08 March 2020 - 18:57 Angelina Rascouet
Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

Paris — The EU is urging banks to lend to businesses as the coronavirus outbreak is bound to hit the continent’s economy.

“Banks will have to lend what’s required during this period, with perhaps restrictions a bit less stringent, including their own ratios,” so that small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the EU can stay afloat, Thierry Breton, internal market commissioner for the bloc, said on Sunday.

Though it is “too early” to assess the virus’s economic impact, Breton said SMEs face cash-flow problems. “My immediate concern is making sure that SMEs can overcome” this situation, he said, citing the hit to the tourism industry in Europe, which has been losing €1bn a month in revenue due to the drop in Chinese visitors over the past two months.

Breton said the European Central Bank has little room for manoeuvre regarding its capacity to lower interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve.

He reiterated that Italy’s extraordinary €7.5bn stimulus measures to cushion the impact of the outbreak will not be factored in when the EU assesses the country’s compliance with its fiscal rules.

Italy unveiled drastic measures on Sunday to restrict the spread of the deadly virus, which has struck more than 5,800 people so far and claimed the lives of 233. Europe’s fourth-biggest economy is dramatically restricting movement and activity for a quarter of its population in the economic powerhouse that is the region around Milan.

Bloomberg 

SA awaits results of six more virus tests

Third case confirmed, while results of tests on six more travellers to Italy are expected within days
National
2 hours ago

Italy quarantines a swath of its north to curb rapidly growing virus outbreak

Unprecedented restrictions will affect about 16-million people and stay in force until April 3
World
3 hours ago

SA expects big hit to vital tourism sector from virus

Surprise GDP outcomes and tanking global growth mean the Treasury's growth estimates are now just wishful thinking
Business
19 hours ago

Falsehoods can spread and mutate as easily as a virus

Can we contain all the misinformation any more than we are containing Covid-19?
Opinion
1 day ago

Lufthansa mulls steps to ease ‘immense’ fallout from virus

German airline may seek government support as flights are cancelled and bookings plummet
Companies
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
World economy watches and waits for China’s great ...
World
2.
In Italy, the bridge is, literally, falling down
World / Europe
3.
Nigeria’s economy is tied to China’s health; ...
World / Africa
4.
Researchers find two coronavirus strains ...
World
5.
The high life and dark death of UK trader James ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.