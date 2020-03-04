EU official in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus

Brussels — A first EU official working in the bloc’s Brussels administration has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, European officials said on Wednesday.

“We have confirmation of the case,” EU Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant told AFP, confirming a report from the Euractiv news site.

A spokesperson for the European Defence Agency (EDA) confirmed that a male public servant of the agency had returned from Italy on February 23 and subsequently tested positive.

Meetings at the headquarters of the Brussels-based agency have been cancelled until March 13, Elisabeth Schoeffmann said. But the EDA spokesperson denied a report that the official had attended a four-hour meeting with 30 more staff from the other EU bodies in the city before he was diagnosed.

Brussels is the de facto capital of the 27-nation union and home to many of its institutions, including the European Commission, European Council and European parliament.

Parliament has already limited public access to its buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg amid fears that large gatherings could hasten the spread of the global outbreak.

More than 94,000 people have been infected and around 3,200 have died worldwide since the virus, which erupted in China but has now spread to scores of countries worldwide.

The Belgian health ministry said that any case reported in the EU Brussels agencies would be counted in the Belgian figures as they track the spread of the virus. There have been 23 cases in Belgium, 10 of them reported within the last 24 hours.

Nine of the 10 new cases represent victims who have recently returned from Italy, the worst hit so far of European nations.

The European Commission has launched an emergency plan to help its member states co-ordinate their response to the virus and help in mass purchases of protective equipment. But the EU institutions’ own measures to prevent the virus spreading to its offices have not been without controversy.

On Monday, the speaker of the European parliament, David Sassoli, announced the suspension of all visits to the assembly by tourists and MEPs’ guests, assistants and lobbyists. However, by Wednesday this rule was already under fire after an exception was made for teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who is in Brussels to lobby for more determined climate action.

Thunberg traveled to the EU headquarters by public transport on Wednesday for talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and she is due to attend a protest on Friday.

