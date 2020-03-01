Protesters in Moscow send a message to Vladimir Putin: your time is up

“The Putin regime is a threat to humankind,” said the slogan on one placard next to a portrait of Nemtsov. “Putin’s policies are based on total lies,” said another, quoting the liberal politician who was assassinated in central Moscow on February 27 2015.

“Russia without Putin!” the crowds chanted repeatedly as they marched.

The White Counter monitor, which counts attendance at protests, said 22,300 people took part in the march. The interior ministry said 10,500 took part.

Putin, who has dominated Russia for two decades, in January unleashed a political storm, proposing an overhaul of the constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993.

Analysts see the plan as beginning preparations for succession when Putin’s fourth presidential term ends in 2024, while the opposition says the Kremlin strongman wants to remain leader for life. “I think that this is a crime, that it is mocking the constitution,” said Semyon Pevzner, a pensioner aged 75. “The only aim is to stay in power by any means possible.”

Putin first came to power as prime minister in 1999 under Boris Yeltsin before becoming president in 2000. He served the maximum two consecutive terms between 2000 and 2008 before a four-year stint as prime minister.

He returned to the Kremlin in 2012 for a newly expanded six-year mandate and was re-elected in 2018. But opponents fear he could remain Russia’s No 1 even if the job of president nominally goes to someone else in 2024.

Kseniya Telmanova, a 21-year-old student, reflected that Putin had been president for her whole life, except her first few months. “Probably those were the best months of my life,” she said, laughing. “The leaders should fear the fact they can lose power.”

Russia is planning to hold a referendum on the constitutional amendments on April 22.