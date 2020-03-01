World / Europe

Europe braces for worsening economic prognosis amid coronavirus

01 March 2020 - 18:27 Naomi Kresge
A general view shows an empty restaurant in Piazza della Scala in Milan, northern Italy, on February 29 2020. Picture: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP
A general view shows an empty restaurant in Piazza della Scala in Milan, northern Italy, on February 29 2020. Picture: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Europe is bracing for more fiscal fallout from the coronavirus with hard-hit Italy planning to spend money to prop up its already weak economy and German car makers warning of a dip in demand.

The Italian government aims to spend €3.6bn to help weather the crisis, including measures to cushion the economic effect on northern Italy, the focus of the country’s outbreak, finance minister Roberto Gualtieri told La Repubblica newspaper. With more than 1,000 confirmed cases reported, Italy is the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, with the third-most infections in the world behind China and South Korea.

European authorities have cancelled some of the continent’s biggest business events, including the ITB tourism trade fair and Geneva Motor Show, banned large gatherings and tightened border controls in an effort to limit the virus’s spread. The crackdown will have an effect far beyond Italy, other European governments warned.

“A correction of the economic forecast can be expected,” Eric Scheidegger, head of the economic policy directorate at Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters. The scope of the impact is not yet clear, he said.

The virus’s arrival in Italy, where the first death was reported on February 21, coincided with high-profile international events such as Fashion Week as well as the peak of the winter holiday season. Families from across Europe flew through Venice and Milan to Italian ski resorts, and many of the cases being reported in other European countries now are linked to visits to Italy.

The first cases emerged on Saturday in the German banking centre of Frankfurt. Three men were infected, with two of the cases traced to other infected Germans and a third linked to a trip to Italy.

Germany can’t rule out sealing off entire regions or cities, interior minister Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview. “This scenario would be the last resort,” he said.

Globally, more than 87,000 people have been infected with the virus, more than 1,500 of them in Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday. The window to contain the outbreak is narrowing, the World Health Organisation warned.

Shortly before the first coronavirus death in the US was reported on Saturday, the Centres for Disease Control recommended against travelling to Italy.

In the UK, authorities are prepared to quarantine entire cities if need be, health secretary Matt Hancock said in a BBC interview. “There’s clearly a huge economic and social downside to that, but we don’t take anything off the table at this stage,” Hancock said.

American Airlines Group is suspending flights to and from Milan until April 25 due to a reduction in demand, the carrier said in a statement late on Saturday. The suspension affects what had been one daily flight each between the Italian city and both New York and Miami.

The German automotive industry cut its expectations on both demand and exports in January, according to an Ifo Institute survey. Car makers foresaw cuts on personnel planning in particular, the survey showed.

In France and Switzerland, meanwhile, authorities called for a stop to the traditional practice of greeting friends with a kiss — or in the case of the Swiss, three kisses — on the cheek.

“The reduction in social contacts of a physical nature is advised,” health minister Olivier Veran said at a news briefing on Saturday.

Bloomberg

Europe’s retailers to lose $4bn as virus stalls shipping flows

A study by Zencargo shows electronics, clothing and furniture are the top three categories most affected by supply chain issues from China
World
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Markets continue to bleed over coronavirus

The JSE all share fell to its lowest level in 15 months on Friday, with all the major indices steeply down
Markets
2 days ago

The coronavirus has created a command-driven economy

China’s financial system is highly centralised and authorities are now ‘encouraging’ banks to buy ‘virus-control bonds’, writes Shuli Ren
Opinion
2 days ago

Hong Kong shops struggle with virus, landlords and political unrest

Second strike planned with mounting pressure on landlords to cut rents beyond one-off measures
World
8 hours ago

How the coronavirus outbreak is changing global politics

The epidemic could weaken Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, feed conspiracy theories and lead to closed borders
World
1 day ago

Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?

Work done in SA has not detected any viruses related to SARS or the Covid-19 disease in local bats
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Commodities pile up in China as coronavirus ...
World / Asia
2.
Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?
World / Africa
3.
British Barclay billionaires in family feud after ...
World / Europe
4.
China now has more billionaires than US and India ...
World
5.
Investors now expect global recession due to ...
World

Related Articles

Oil has steepest weekly fall in four years on virus fears

Markets

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A real virus locks hi-tech boffins into their virtual world

Opinion

Rand at almost four-year low as virus outbreak sparks panic

Markets

More South Africans want to be evacuated from Wuhan

National

LUNCH WITH THE FT: I would rather be accused of overreacting than of not doing ...

Opinion

Africa most vulnerable to coronavirus, but SA leads the way

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.