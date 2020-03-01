Europe braces for worsening economic prognosis amid coronavirus

Europe is bracing for more fiscal fallout from the coronavirus with hard-hit Italy planning to spend money to prop up its already weak economy and German car makers warning of a dip in demand.

The Italian government aims to spend €3.6bn to help weather the crisis, including measures to cushion the economic effect on northern Italy, the focus of the country’s outbreak, finance minister Roberto Gualtieri told La Repubblica newspaper. With more than 1,000 confirmed cases reported, Italy is the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, with the third-most infections in the world behind China and South Korea.

European authorities have cancelled some of the continent’s biggest business events, including the ITB tourism trade fair and Geneva Motor Show, banned large gatherings and tightened border controls in an effort to limit the virus’s spread. The crackdown will have an effect far beyond Italy, other European governments warned.

“A correction of the economic forecast can be expected,” Eric Scheidegger, head of the economic policy directorate at Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters. The scope of the impact is not yet clear, he said.

The virus’s arrival in Italy, where the first death was reported on February 21, coincided with high-profile international events such as Fashion Week as well as the peak of the winter holiday season. Families from across Europe flew through Venice and Milan to Italian ski resorts, and many of the cases being reported in other European countries now are linked to visits to Italy.

The first cases emerged on Saturday in the German banking centre of Frankfurt. Three men were infected, with two of the cases traced to other infected Germans and a third linked to a trip to Italy.

Germany can’t rule out sealing off entire regions or cities, interior minister Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview. “This scenario would be the last resort,” he said.

Globally, more than 87,000 people have been infected with the virus, more than 1,500 of them in Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday. The window to contain the outbreak is narrowing, the World Health Organisation warned.

Shortly before the first coronavirus death in the US was reported on Saturday, the Centres for Disease Control recommended against travelling to Italy.