Why Spain’s jobless rate remains stubbornly high

Madrid — Spain’s vicious start-and-stop cycle of bad jobs has become one of Europe’s most chronic economic dilemmas, a problem unresolved by its post-crisis boom.

For Raquel Garcia, that means peak tourist season in the Spanish province of Cadiz is her one shot each year to find a full-time job. “When the summer comes, boom!” the 34-year-old says.

But then the market goes bust, and thousands wait for the season to come around again. At the end of August, Garcia lost the full-time job she’d held for four months as a waitress, leaving her and her son to live off the couple hundred euros in unemployment insurance and subsidies they receive each month. The unemployment rate in the southern province is 25%, among the highest in the developed world.

The situation remains critical despite years of robust economic expansion in Spain and successive interest-rate cuts that have propped up the broader European economy. It’s been masked by a steady decline in the overall euro-area unemployment rate, which has fallen to the lowest level since 2008.

Much of the blame lies in deep-seated domestic problems. The country has the EU’s highest rate of precarious temporary contracts, the highest rate of high-school dropouts and among the highest portions of low-skilled workers. It has one of the lowest rates of mobility, which means Spaniards often stay in cities with few job opportunities.

There are some signs that those structural issues have become more entrenched. Job growth has begun to stagnate and economists say the unemployment rate probably won’t fall much below 12% or so in the coming years.

“It is a dysfunctional labour market,” said Marcel Jansen, a professor at the Autonomous University in Madrid. “We need to bring structural unemployment back to reasonable levels.”

Successive governments have failed to tackle the over-reliance on temporary contracts. The only major, recent attempt to improve labour laws was in 2012, a post-crisis revamp credited with spurring the economic expansion.

Spain’s new left-wing government has put the issue back in the spotlight with plans to reverse some of those changes. Economists warn it would be better to improve the previous reforms rather than undo them, which could be damaging at a time of slower economic growth.

Spain’s system makes it easier and cheaper to fire a worker on a temporary contract. About 90% of the jobs created in recent years have been temporary — one quarter last for less than a week.

The market discourages companies from investing in training, which makes it hard for workers to build up the skills they need to escape the trap of sporadic unemployment.