Swiss watchdog raps Julius Bär over money- laundering risk

Zurich — Switzerland’s financial markets watchdog has found serious shortcomings in Julius Bär’s efforts to combat money laundering over nearly a decade, appointing an auditor and prohibiting the bank from doing large acquisitions.

Watchdog Finma said in a statement that the failings between 2009 and early 2018 were connected to alleged cases of corruption linked to Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and world soccer body Fifa, resulting in enforcement proceedings that Finma has now concluded.

Finma had conducted inspections at several Swiss banks in relation to these cases and appointed an agent to investigate Julius Bär in 2017.

It broadened its probe into Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank in 2018 following the arrest of a Bär client adviser in the US and in response to events in Venezuela.

Finma said the bank has to take effective measures to identify client advisers whose portfolio carries a high money-laundering risk, and also adjust its pay and disciplinary policy to help avoid unreasonable risk-taking.

It barred Julius Bär from large and complex acquisitions until it fully complies with the law. An independent auditor will supervise the implementation of the measures, Finma said.

Julius Bär acknowledged Finma’s conclusions in a statement.

“We accept Finma’s findings and regret the shortcomings identified in our business with Latin American clients. This is not compatible with the risk culture that we are striving to achieve,” Julius Bär chair Romeo Lacher said.

Julius Bär said it had taken comprehensive measures to strengthen its compliance and risk culture — progress Finma acknowledged in its statement — and will “rapidly and resolutely” enforce implementation of the measures.

Last year, the bank appointed company insider Philipp Rickenbacher as CEO, replacing Bernhard Hodler, its former risk chief who took over when predecessor Boris Collardi abruptly left in 2017 to run unlisted rival Pictet.

Collardi, who became Bär’s CEO in 2009 and oversaw its rapid growth, was not immediately available for comment.

The bank has said that under its new CEO its focus will shift from new money to sustainable profit growth. It also installed new leadership in Latin America in December 2017 and closed its business in Panama and Venezuela.

Shares were indicated 1.1% lower in pre-market trading.

Reuters