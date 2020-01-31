Brexit worries plague UK retirees in Spain — and Spanish firms

Orihuela — On the sun-drenched eastern coast of Spain, British retirees, workers and small-business owners are braced for an uncertain future after Britain leaves the EU on Friday.

“It is worrying what happens now,” said Karen Watling, who moved to the Orihuela Costa in Alicante province with her husband after she retired from her teaching job in central England 17 years ago.

Like many other British retirees in the region, dubbed “Little Britain” because of its huge British population, she is relieved that Britons already living legally in Spain have been guaranteed access to the country’s public healthcare system after Brexit.

But she worries Brexit will hurt the British economy and further erode the value of the pound, which has slumped since Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, cutting her pension once it is converted to euros.

“We have really lost a fair bit of money over the past three years and that could get better, that could get worse. We really don’t know,” said Watling, adding that many Brits in the area are already eating out less because of the weaker pound.

She and her husband are also concerned about declining property values in the region, in part due to lower demand from British buyers because of the weaker pound and Brexit uncertainty. The couple sold their home in the UK to buy their three-bedroom house with a swimming pool in Orihuela Costa and now “have nowhere to go back to” if life became unviable in Spain.

“If we sold here we would probably not get anywhere near what we paid for this house,” Watling said, echoing the concern of other British retirees interviewed by AFP in the region.