EU divided on how to plug Brexit budget gap

Brussels — When Britain leaves the EU at midnight on Friday the bloc loses the second-biggest net contributor to its budget, leaving a €12bn hole in its finances.

The UK will continue making budget contributions this year under an agreed post-Brexit transition period. But from 2021 Europe will have to look elsewhere.

This further complicates an already fraught debate between the remaining member states over the EU’s 2021-2027 long-term budget, called the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

The European Commission has had a proposed MFF on the table since May 2018, and its new president Ursula von der Leyen is keen to get it approved soon.

But a “Frugal Five” of wealthy, mainly northern countries — Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden — wants to limit EU spending.

And a rival “Friends of Cohesion” group of 16 eastern and Mediterranean countries wants to defend the budget rules.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council which represents member state governments, has called an MFF summit that will “begin” on February 20 and is likely drag on.