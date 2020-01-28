Russia expels Japanese journalist citing espionage

Moscow/Tokyo — Russia said on Monday it expelled a Japanese journalist in December for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities in the Russian far east, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

The expelled journalist worked for Japan’s Kyodo News agency, it said on Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage.

Kyodo did not identify the reporter but said he was detained on December 25 in Vladivostok and released after about five hours of questioning. The reporter was told to leave Russia in 72 hours, Kyodo said.

“For safety reasons, he left the country the following day. It is our understanding that he was engaged in standard reporting activities,” Kyodo said in an e-mailed statement.