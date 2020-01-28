World / Europe

Russia expels Japanese journalist citing espionage

Russia says the journalist was trying to get information and its military capabilities

28 January 2020 - 13:18 Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Chang-Ran Kim
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe (left). Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKHAIL SVETLOV
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe (left). Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKHAIL SVETLOV

Moscow/Tokyo — Russia said on Monday it expelled a Japanese journalist in December for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities in the Russian far east, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

The expelled journalist worked for Japan’s Kyodo News agency, it said on Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage.

Kyodo did not identify the reporter but said he was detained on December 25 in Vladivostok and released after about five hours of questioning. The reporter was told to leave Russia in 72 hours, Kyodo said.

“For safety reasons, he left the country the following day. It is our understanding that he was engaged in standard reporting activities,” Kyodo said in an e-mailed statement.

JUSTICE MALALA: Be careful what you wish for — we don’t want a Putin as president

Unlike Russian dictator, Cyril Ramaphosa must act according to constitution
Opinion
1 day ago

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned a Japanese embassy official to make an official diplomatic protest over the incident, RIA reported. Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs said it could not comment on the matter.

Ties between Japan and Russia have been strained for decades by a territorial dispute over a chain of islands in the Pacific. Known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories, the islands were seized by the Soviet army in the waning days of World War 2.

The dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty and developing their relations.

RIA quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying, “The Japanese citizen was detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Vladivostok on December 25 2019 trying to receive secret materials about Russia’s military potential in [its] far east.” 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s flawed but rudely defiant nemesis

Followed by ‘trolls ’ even to lunch, his brother once jailed and now jobless, spending years himself under house arrest — Navalny is angry and not ...
Life
2 months ago

THE BIG READ: Global powers fight for supremacy in emerging space arms race

Nato launched its first-ever space policy in 2019 and leaders are likely to declare space a ‘domain’ of operations at a meeting in December
Opinion
2 months ago

Russian group hijacked Iranian cyber unit ‘to hack global targets’

The Russian Turla group was able to use the tools of an Iran unit to attack several countries, say British and US officials
World
3 months ago

Donald Trump orders intelligence community to co-operate with AG’s review

President Donald Trump directs the intelligence community to fully co-operate with the attorney-general William Barr’s probe into surveillance ...
World
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Rising death toll and rapid spread of China virus ...
World
2.
Why no one wants to be a stockbroker in Nigeria
World / Africa
3.
Netanyahu cries off immunity saying it would be a ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia expels Japanese journalist citing espionage
World / Europe

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Be careful what you wish for — we don’t want a Putin as ...

Opinion / Columnists

Trump impeachment: defence team steers clear of John Bolton

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.