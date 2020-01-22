Donald Trump ramps up ‘crippling’ tariff threats for EU cars

Davos — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, fresh from calling a trade truce with China, threatened to impose crippling tariffs on European vehicles unless the EU budges on a long-delayed deal.

Trump, attending the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) as his dramatic Senate impeachment trial unfolds back home, revived an offensive against the EU a day after dismissing climate campaigners as “prophets of doom”.

Washington also took aim at European nations that are introducing a digital services tax against US tech giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, which stand accused of depriving governments of a fair share of their mammoth cross-border profits.

“The EU is tougher to deal with than anybody. They’ve taken advantage of our country for many years,” Trump told Fox Business News on the sidelines of the WEF. “Ultimately, it will be very easy because if we can’t make a deal, we’ll have to put 25% tariffs on their cars.”

There was no immediate response from Germany, Europe’s biggest automotive exporter. The price of high-end marques such as BMW and Audi risks spiraling beyond consideration for many American drivers if Trump goes through with the threat. But European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen emerged from a “very good conversation with” the president in Davos talking up the prospects of a deal covering trade, technology and energy.

“We are expecting, in a few weeks, to have an agreement that we can sign together,” she said.

Trump said his attention was turning to Europe after he sealed a ceasefire on trade with China this month. That cooled a destabilising tariff war Trump ignited between the two biggest economies, after he took office vowing also to rewrite a North American accord and overhaul the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“I wanted to wait till I finished China, to be honest with you. I always like to be very transparent. I wanted to wait till I finished China. I didn’t want to go with China and Europe at the same time,” he said.

‘Arbitrarily putting taxes’

The US and EU agreed to pursue a trade deal in July 2017 as a tentative truce after Trump had taken office and declared a war on America’s yawning trade deficits with the likes of China and Europe.

Europe’s motor industry has remained outside a tit-for-tat tariffs round so far, but US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin warned this would change if Europeans go through with the digital tax. “If people want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies we will consider putting taxes arbitrarily on car companies,” Mnuchin told a panel in Davos.