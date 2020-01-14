Russia hacked Ukrainian gas firm, says US report

Washington — Russian spies hacked a Ukrainian energy company at the centre of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a US cybersecurity firm says.

Russia’s GRU spy agency launched a “phishing” attack in November to access the e-mail of Burisma employees, California cyber firm Area 1 Security said in a report.

“The timing of the GRU’s campaign in relation to the 2020 US elections raises the spectre that this is an early warning of what we have anticipated since the successful cyberattacks undertaken during the 2016 US elections,” Area 1 co-founders Oren J Falkowitz and Blake Darche said.

Trump was impeached in the US House of Representatives in December over allegations that he improperly put pressure on Ukraine to announce an investigation into Burisma and its links to former board member Hunter Biden, the son of the president’s election rival Joe Biden.

The GRU figured heavily in the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, which concluded that Russia hacked the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to help Trump.