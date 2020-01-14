World / Europe

Russia hacked Ukrainian gas firm, says US report

14 January 2020 - 10:36 Agency Staff
A general view shows a building, which reportedly houses an office of a subsidiary of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd, in Kiev, Ukraine January 14, 2020. REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
A general view shows a building, which reportedly houses an office of a subsidiary of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd, in Kiev, Ukraine January 14, 2020. REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Washington — Russian spies hacked a Ukrainian energy company at the centre of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a US cybersecurity firm says.

Russia’s GRU spy agency launched a “phishing” attack in November to access the e-mail of Burisma employees, California cyber firm Area 1 Security said in a report.

“The timing of the GRU’s campaign in relation to the 2020 US elections raises the spectre that this is an early warning of what we have anticipated since the successful cyberattacks undertaken during the 2016 US elections,” Area 1 co-founders Oren J Falkowitz and Blake Darche said.

Trump was impeached in the US House of Representatives in December over allegations that he improperly put pressure on Ukraine to announce an investigation into Burisma and its links to former board member Hunter Biden, the son of the president’s election rival Joe Biden.

The GRU figured heavily in the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, which concluded that Russia hacked the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to help Trump.

Russian hacking group the Silence targets Africa’s banks

Virus targets ATMs that are infected to dispense cash, says IT security company Kaspersky
Companies
16 hours ago

The president triggered wide alarm in Washington in July 2018 after he met President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and appeared to take at face value Putin’s denials of Russian meddling.

In a July 2019 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump pushed for Kiev to investigate a debunked Kremlin conspiracy theory that Biden, one of the Democrats most likely to challenge Trump for the White House in November, had tried to quash a graft probe of Burisma to protect his son.

The GRU — a military intelligence unit — got into the servers of Burisma, Area 1 said, though it is not clear what they found or what they were looking for.

“The Russians appear to be at it again,” tweeted Adam Schiff, the chair of the House intelligence committee who led Trump’s impeachment investigation for the Democrats.

“According to a new report, they are hacking information that could be a prelude to more election interference in 2020. And again, it appears aimed to help Trump.”

The report was released with Trump expected to stand trial in the US Senate as early as this week on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

AFP

The price of convenience – cybercrime

During the festive season business and consumers have to be especially careful to protect themselves against cyberattacks
News & Fox
1 month ago

Chinese hacking group harvesting data from companies, says security firm

Fox-IT claims cyber attacks have involved 10 countries
World
3 weeks ago

It’s Apple vs the FBI and privacy vs security, once again

The FBI wants Apple’s help unlocking phones of the Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three people; they shouldn’t get it, writes Stephen L Carter
Opinion
3 days ago

‘Organised criminal group’ very likely to have carried out recent SA cyberattacks

Mimecast says in its threat intelligence report SA experienced the single longest-running campaign from July 8-15 in any region, in the quarter
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
‘Explosive eruption’ likely at Philippines Taal ...
World / Asia
2.
Pyongyang-styled pub in Seoul offers patrons a ...
World / Asia
3.
Russia hacked Ukrainian gas firm, says US report
World / Europe
4.
China frames its guidelines for online-only ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Putin’s need to retrofit Russia’s World War 2 narrative

Opinion

Nato tardy to rally around Donald Trump’s Middle East call

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.