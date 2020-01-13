World / Europe

French strikes in full swing despite pension reform compromise

Edouard Philippe’s announcement of major concessions does little to quell disruptions

13 January 2020 - 16:31 Agency Staff
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at the French National Assembly in Paris. File photo: AFP/FRANCOIS GUILLOT
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at the French National Assembly in Paris. File photo: AFP/FRANCOIS GUILLOT

Paris — Paris commuters battled to reach work again on Monday as a 40-day-old strike dragged on and France’s premier vowed “to go to the end” with the pension reforms that sparked the action.

There was still major disruption on the Paris metro and national railway systems, even after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a major concession to the unions at the weekend. But the situation was somewhat improved from the previous weeks, with all Paris metro lines now open in peak hours and the trains running slightly more regularly.

National rail operator SNCF said that eight out of 10 high-speed TGV trains were operating, though slower regional trains were more affected.

“We are going to go to the end” in implementing the pension reforms, Philippe told France 2 TV late on Sunday.

“Those who incite [the strikers] to continue the strike are leading them perhaps into a dead end ... I think that they need to assume their responsibilities.

“I think you know the phrase ‘you need to know how to end a strike’. We are not far now,” he said.

Philippe announced on Saturday he would drop plans to increase the official age for a full pension to 64 from 62 — the so-called “pivot age” — a move welcomed by the more moderate trade unions such as the CFDT.

However, the more hardline CGT, FO and Solidaires unions were standing firm, calling for the strike and protests to continue, including a major demonstration on January 16.

The government is not budging on its plan for a universal scheme to rationalise 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system it says will be fairer and more transparent.

“The end of the pivot age does not mean the end of the strike,” said the Le Parisien daily.

The strike has also been observed by other public service workers affected by the reforms, including staff at the Paris Opera, which on Saturday cancelled its performance of The Barber of Seville, its first show of 2020.

Demonstrators in the capital on Saturday, some of them masked and hooded, broke shop windows along their protest route, set fires and threw projectiles at police in riot gear who responded with teargas.

AFP

