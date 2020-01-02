Will the EU spin out of control or into cohesion in 2020?

Centrifugal or centripetal — which force will prevail in the EU in 2020? A lot suggests it’ll be the former, with the EU drifting apart. Its third-biggest member state is preparing to exit. Populists are railing against Brussels and want their “sovereignty” back. Conservatives in the north balk at deeper integration of the eurozone.

One woman who wants to nudge the EU in the opposite direction is Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission. The EU needs “a centripetal force, coming again and again as the uniter”, she once told me, when she was still defence minister of Germany.

She stretched that point into an extended metaphor. A mother of seven, she has almost super-humanly balanced her career and her sprawling, often unruly family. The EU is like such a family, she told me. It’s not a nation, and therefore won’t ever have one “leader”, but it shares a common destiny, even if it’s always at risk of being pulled apart. That’s why it needs a uniter. A mom, basically.

Von der Leyen, who is considered a feminist in her party, the Christian Democratic Union, wears the mom label proudly. In that, as in other respects, she seems to have taken a page out of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s book. For years, Von der Leyen was rumoured to be interested in succeeding Merkel. More plausibly, she was simply taking notes: Merkel, during much of her 14-year reign, was known to Germans as “mutti.”

The similarity is one of style, not substance. Merkel, though capable at managing international crises, has never expressed a bold policy vision. Von der Leyen, by contrast, has already outlined several big goals for the EU. She wants to lead a “geopolitical commission” that can stand up to the US and China. She’s determined to give Europe a digital upgrade and migration reform. Above all, she promises a “European green deal” to make the whole union carbon neutral by 2050.

She can only announce such visions, however, not execute them. That’s because she has a surprisingly fluid role, one that’s badly understood outside of Brussels. The commission is often called the EU’s executive. But it’s less like a government and more like a civil service that also participates in ambassadorial rites.