World / Europe

Denmark gets nearly 50% of its electricity from wind power

This was a record for 2019, boosted by cost reductions for renewables and better offshore wind technology

02 January 2020 - 13:49 Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Middelgrunden offshore wind farm outside Copenhagen, Denmark, November 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAS MORTENSEN
Middelgrunden offshore wind farm outside Copenhagen, Denmark, November 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAS MORTENSEN

Copenhagen — Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power in 2019, a new record boosted by steep cost reductions and improved offshore technology.

Wind accounted for 47% of Denmark’s power usage in 2019, the country’s grid operator Energinet said on Thursday, citing preliminary data, up from 41% in 2018 and topping the previous record of 43% in 2017.

European countries are global leaders in using wind power but Denmark is far in front of nearest rival Ireland, which sourced 28% of its power from wind in 2018, according to data from industry group WindEurope.

Across the EU, wind accounted for 14% of consumption in 2019, the group says.

The higher proportion of wind energy in Denmark was partly due to Vattenfall starting operations at the Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea in August. 

The share of power from wind turbines at sea increased to 18% in 2019 from 14% in 2018, Energinet said. Onshore wind accounted for 29% in 2019.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in October that while power generated from wind turbines at sea only accounts for 0.3% of today’s global electricity generation, capacity is set to increase 15-fold over the next two decades.

Denmark aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030, with a new climate law passed late in 2020 targeting an increase in the share of electricity sourced from renewable power to 100%.

Denmark, home to wind turbine giant Vestas and the world’s largest developer of offshore wind Ørsted, has favourable wind conditions and began investing heavily in wind power in the 1970s. 

Reuters

US shale oil running out of steam

Producers to tap the brakes in 2020 after years of rapid growth
Markets
28 minutes ago

PETER BRUCE: Gwede Mantashe trips renewable energy switch

Mantashe has had ages in office and views renewable energy as a threat, not a solution
Opinion
1 week ago

Emergency power plan geared toward powerships

Experts warn that the process appears tailored to favour powerships to the exclusion of any other electrical energy generation technology
National
1 week ago

Environmental costs can outweigh economic benefits of gas

Enforced legislation is needed to stop oil and gas exploration contaminating land and water
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Denmark gets nearly 50% of its electricity from ...
World / Europe
2.
Mexico’s indigenous communities fight for ...
World / Americas
3.
Benjamin Netanyahu wants immunity that could ...
World / Middle East
4.
Islamic State claims attack on police officers in ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.