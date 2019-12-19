World / Europe

Orban brings Hungarian fertility clinics under state control

19 December 2019 - 17:02 Agency Staff
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels on December 12, 2019. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
Budapest — Hungary is taking over privately-owned fertility clinics, deepening the control exercised by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government over citizens’ private sphere and the country’s economy.

The EU country is under the spotlight, clashing with the bloc over democratic norms as Orban advances policies that suppress civic groups and give him control over media outlets, courts and other formerly independent institutions.

The cabinet on Thursday designated a state entity to run several clinics in Budapest and other cities, citing in a decree the need to stop a population decline. It also took ownership of the clinics’ buildings and made their merger exempt from competition checks under a “national strategic” importance rule.

The takeover adds to attempts to reverse the demographic trend which has seen the eastern European country’s population dip below 10-million. Recent measures such as subsidies for home and car purchases for families have not yielded clear results at a time when the citizenry of developed nations declines across Europe.

One of the premier’s signature moves was to nationalise privately-managed pensions. He has completed an ideological turnaround from liberal anti-communist youth activist to Christian nationalist firebrand.

The state has already been subsidising many treatments at the affected clinics, yet the government has argued it wants to make fertility treatments cheaper and faster.

Bloomberg

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The Pax Europaea that promises lasting peace may soon be no more

Brexit and the similar rise of far right-wing politics in Europe threatens to throw the continent back into the dark days of WW1 and WW2
Opinion
1 month ago

WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: Europe’s centrist parties should think twice about supporting Ursula von der Leyen to top post

Accepting her as president of the European Commission could mean five years of political gridlock
Opinion
5 months ago

Deeply divided EU leaders suspend talks after no deal on top jobs

The bloc’s political fragmentation was evident at the failed summit as not one of the five most senior European posts was agreed on
World
5 months ago

