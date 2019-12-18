World / Europe

Britain plans stress tests for banks on climate risks

The objective is to test the resilience of the largest banks and insurers to the physical and transition risks associated with different climate scenarios

Outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney will be the UN’s special envoy on climate action and finance from January 2020. Picture: REUTERS
London — Britain’s banks, already subject to annual financial health checks, face being stress-tested for risks posed by climate change, the Bank of England (BOE) announced on Wednesday.

The BOE, whose outgoing governor Mark Carney will, from January, become the UN’s special envoy on climate action and finance, has published a discussion paper on what it has termed the 2021 Biennial Exploratory Scenario (BES) exercise.

“The objective of the BES is to test the resilience of the largest banks and insurers to the physical and transition risks associated with different, possible climate scenarios, and the financial system’s exposure more broadly to climate-related risk,” the BOE said in a statement.

Carney said “the BES is a pioneering exercise, which builds on the considerable progress in addressing climate-related risks that has already been made by firms, central banks and regulators”. Carney said “climate change will affect the value of virtually every financial asset”, adding that “the BES will help ensure the core of our financial system is resilient to those changes”.

The BOE’s consultation runs until March 18.

“The final BES framework will be published in the second half of 2020 and the results of the exercise will be published in 2021,” it said.

A key feature of BES will be to test the resilience of the UK’s financial system against three climate scenarios. “These range from taking early, late and no additional policy action to meet global climate goals,” the statement said.

The BOE noted that it plans aggregate results of the financial sector’s resilience to climate-related risk, rather than detailing the stress-test outcomes of individual banks and insurance groups.

The announcement comes after a major climate summit, COP25, wrapped up in Madrid on Sunday with a compromise deal that left little to show, prompting UN secretary-general António Guterres to lament a “lost opportunity” to act.

Almost a fortnight of COP25 talks, at which Carney was also a speaker, simply squeezed out hard-earned compromises from countries over a global warming battle plan that fell well short of what science says is needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Climate risk: no place to hide

It’s probably just a matter of time before the SA Reserve Bank makes the disclosure of financial firms’ exposure to climate risk mandatory and ...
ECB likely to include climate-change risks in bank stress tests

As the monetary policy implications of climate change grow, the bank says it is paying much more attention to it in terms of financial stability
Central banks cannot afford to make climate change their mandate

While banks should not be blind to climate-friendly assets, politicians, not bankers, should address climate change, writes Ferdinando Giugliano
