Party leaders in final push ahead of Britain’s election

Corbyn is a veteran leftist campaigner who confounded pollsters by coming within a whisker of winning the last election in 2017.

The teetotal socialist is pushing a radically left-wing programme to overhaul public services and “end austerity” caused by the global financial meltdown of 2008/2009.

But perceptions of an unclear stance on Brexit and accusations of anti-Semitism in the party have forced several top members out and clouded his campaign.

Bloomberg reported that the pound and UK stocks have advanced on the back of rising global risk appetite and optimism that the UK will not crash out of the European Union. Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit by January 31 and strike a trade agreement with the EU by the end of 2020.

Corbyn told undecided voters they could vote for “hope”.

“We will put money in your pocket because you deserve it. The richest and big business will pay for it,” he said.

Corbyn’s proposal for Brexit is for Labour to strike a more EU-friendly agreement with Brussels. Voters would then choose between that deal and the option of staying in the bloc.

Corbyn steered attention towards the taxpayer-funded National health care System (NHS) during campaigning.

Labour accuses Johnson of abandoning the principle of free treatment for all by potentially opening up the NHS to a post-Brexit trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

Both Johnson and Trump deny the claims.

Polling suggests Corbyn stands almost no chance of winning the election outright.

Yet support from the pro-EU Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Liberal Democrats could still make him the first Labour prime minister since Gordon Brown in 2010.

SNP backing for a Labour coalition government could come at the cost of a promise to back a second referendum on Scottish independence.