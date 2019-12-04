Macron’s revision of labour and business isn’t going that well

“It is extremely difficult to find machine operators and welders because there is an insufficient supply of trained people,” Morel said. “I’m even starting to have difficulties in the research department.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) is watching the progress particularly closely. After deciding in September to pump more money into the economy with interest-rate cuts and quantitative easing, it’s demanding more from governments to help their economies benefit from the loose policy.

In France, the speed of job creation indicates reforms are having an impact, according to Bank of France governor and ECB governing council member François Villeroy de Galhau. But unemployment remains above 8% at a national level, and it may be difficult to get it lower without a bigger changes.

“Too often we have tended to think that when a law has been passed, most of the work is done,” Villeroy said in an interview with newspaper La Croix last week. “It is essential that businesses and labour unions now get a hold on it to implement it on the ground.”

Part of the difficulty in France is the time it takes for reforms to trickle through and for companies and workers to use new opportunities.

Like others, boat maker Beneteau in the Loire region also struggles to find workers with the right skills. With demand picking up in the last two to three years, Beneteau has at times delayed deliveries because it can’t build yachts fast enough. But the company hasn’t decided yet if it will use Macron’s 2018 law on training to create its own centres to equip workers with boat-building skills.

“We are still in a period in which we don’t really know what will happen,” said Corinne Margot, head of human resources. “That businesses can create their own training centre is a magnificent opportunity. We’ve not done it yet, but we are thinking about it.”

At the Loire branch of state labour office Pôle Emploi, director Alain Mauny says the quality of training has already improved with a higher proportion of those on state-sponsored schemes finding work. Extra financing under Macron’s €15bn plan should further improve things. “It gives you visibility as you know how much you will have every year and you can invest in training that businesses really need,” Mauny said.

In the short term, however, the region is taking more innovative measures, including working with housing associations and local authorities to relocate unemployed people from other areas. Many of the measures for flexibility introduced by Macron are going unused. According to UIMM manufacturers union, not one company in the Loire region has used new flexible contracts tied to the duration of a project.

For Groupe Dubreuil, a family-owned conglomerate that employs 4,700 people, all the new measures for flexibility are more confusing than useful. It’s in the process of implementing new rules Macron introduced to merge various committees of employee representatives, and define the powers of the new committees.

“I struggle to tell you that it has benefits or impact on jobs. The only thing I can tell you is that it feels like it changes all the time,” said human resources chief Béatrice Laude. “We are still at a crossroads.”

Bloomberg