Redouble efforts to avoid catastrophic climate change, UN summit told

Madrid — Governments should redouble their efforts to tackle climate change because they owe it to those suffering the worst harm in a warming world, many of them living in small island nations and other developing countries, leaders said on Monday.

Many of the roughly 40 government heads who spoke at the opening of two weeks of UN negotiations in Madrid said policies to deal with climate change should put people’s needs at their core, and address global and national inequalities too.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said climate change had become “an existential threat for all countries”, especially vulnerable countries such as hers and small-island states.

“We are bearing the brunt of damage”, despite having contributed very little to the greenhouse gas emissions heating up the planet, she said at an event with leaders of some particularly climate-vulnerable nations.

“This constitutes a serious injustice and must be acknowledged by the global community,” said Hasina, whose country has many fragile coastal villages and refugee camps threatened by storms and rising seas.

President Hilda Heine of the low-lying Marshall Islands said by video link that, as global emissions continued to rise, “all countries need to do more” to reduce them urgently.

In her Pacific atoll nation, water covers much of the land at some point every year as tides rise higher, she said. Just last week, hundreds of people had to evacuate their homes after the capital Majuro was flooded by large waves.

‘Fight to the death’

“It’s a fight to the death for anyone not prepared to flee,” she said. “As a nation we refuse to flee, but we also refuse to die.”

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, adopted by about 195 nations, governments promised to strengthen their national climate action plans every five years with the aim of keeping global warming to a lower agreed limit of 1.5°C.

The world has already warmed more than 1°C since pre-industrial times, scientists say, and is expected to pass the 1.5°C mark as early as 2030.