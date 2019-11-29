UK police say London Bridge attack ‘is a terrorist incident’

London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is being kept informed about the unfolding incident at London Bridge, in which there have been reports of gunshots and stabbings.

Police say they are “currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related”. At about 4.30pm London time, Reuters confirmed that British police have shot dead a man wearing a “ hoax explosive device ”, while Sky News said another person had been killed.

London Bridge was locked down on Friday afternoon and armed police have evacuated the area as several people have allegedly been injured.

The Metropolitan Police said they had detained a man at a premises near to London Bridge. Armed officers closed off the famous landmark and evacuated passers-by from the surrounding area.

“We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” according to a statement posted on the Met’s Twitter feed.

Sky reported five casualties in the incident, citing police sources.

The Met said it was dealing with the incident in the area of the bridge, according to a separate post.

A BBC journalist reported that a number of gun shots had been heard. Several men were seen restraining another, according to the BBC reporter.

The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident and had crews at the scene, according to a post on its Twitter feed. Separately, Transport for London said it closed the bridge in both directions.

The UK is set to hold a general election on December 12. The election campaign in 2017 was interrupted by terrorist attacks — including one on London Bridge.

Bloomberg, Reuters