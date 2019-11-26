World / Europe

Farmers block Berlin streets in protest over new laws

State plans to limit use of fertiliser to tackle nitrate pollution in groundwater, and phase out weedkiller glyphosate

26 November 2019 - 17:46 Agency Staff
Farmers line up their tractors along "Strasse des 17. Juni" Avenue during a protest on November 26 in Berlin. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP
Farmers line up their tractors along "Strasse des 17. Juni" Avenue during a protest on November 26 in Berlin. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Berlin — Thousands of farmers drove their tractors to Berlin’s famed Brandenburg Gate on Tuesday in a mass protest against new environmental regulations they say threaten their livelihoods.

Long convoys brought traffic to a standstill in the heart of the city’s government district, in the biggest display yet of farmers’ anger over agricultural policy changes agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet in September.

“First the plants starve, then the farmers, then you,” read one sign attached to a green tractor.

“Do you know who feeds you?” read another.

The government’s policy package includes plans to limit the use of fertiliser to tackle nitrate pollution in groundwater, and phase out the controversial weedkiller glyphosate by 2023 to protect insect populations.

Furious farmers say the environmental protection measures go too far and pose an existential risk to their farms. Many are also fed up with the “farmer bashing” they say has cast them as villains in the fight against climate change.

Police said more than 5,000 tractors rolled into Berlin for the four-wheeled protest, leading to convoys as long as 20km on some roads. Other German cities have seen similar demos in recent weeks, including a large one in Bonn in October.

Farmers have also taken to the streets in France and the Netherlands with similar complaints.

Germany’s agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner defended the government’s measures, aimed in part at bringing the country in line with EU regulations, but said she understood the farmers’ frustrations.

“Consumers keep expecting farmers to do more, but are increasingly less willing to pay more for it,” she told ARD broadcaster, calling for more appreciation for the industry.

Kloeckner was due to address the rally later on Tuesday, where farmers plan to hand her a large envelope containing letters expressing their grievances.

Merkel has invited about 40 agricultural organisations to the chancellery for talks on December 2.

AFP

Growing pains: it’s tough down on the farm

But projects like FarmSol can help new black farmers
Business
2 days ago

Insect frass plus palm oil waste equals fish food and less GHG

A pioneering use of insects, of which there are more than 1,900 edible species, is being piloted in a ‘circular economy’ for palm oil farmers
World
4 days ago

Discontent grows in Europe over farm subsidies

France wants a more ambitious system, while Germany balks at the shortfall Brexit may cause
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Judge orders Don McGahn to comply with subpoena, ...
World / Americas
2.
Farmers block Berlin streets in protest over new ...
World / Europe
3.
Violence pushes WHO to move staff out of DRC ...
World / Africa
4.
A Boris Johnson reign and the Bank of England
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.