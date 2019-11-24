Boris Johnson vows in manifesto to ‘get Brexit done’

Telford — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Sunday “to get Brexit done”, pledging in his Conservative Party’s manifesto to bring his deal to leave the EU back to parliament before Christmas and ruling out any more delay.

With less than three weeks before Britain heads to the polls on December 12, the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour Party are trying to tempt voters with different visions of the country’s future, but both are pledging to spend more.

Johnson’s manifesto aims at drawing a distinction with Labour, which has promised to raise taxes on the rich and businesses to fund a big expansion of the state, by promising not to increase taxes if the Conservatives win the election.

But it offered little detail on other policy areas, with aides wanting the prime minister to play it safe after plans on social care in 2017 caused a poll lead enjoyed by his predecessor Theresa May to all but disappear. Johnson is the runaway favourite to win the election, according to the polls.

“Get Brexit done and we shall see a pent-up tidal wave of investment into this country,” Johnson said, launching his manifesto at a conference centre in Telford, central England. “Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people.”

Arriving at the centre, Johnson was welcomed by supporters chanting “Boris”, but a little further away, protesters shouted: “Liar, liar, pants on fire”.