Observers slam Belarus election after opposition shut out parliament

Minsk — Opposition groups in Belarus lost their only two seats in parliamentary elections criticised by international observers, as the country’s authoritarian leader focused on looming trade negotiations with Russia.

The vote “did not meet important international standards for democratic elections”, Margareta Cederfelt, who leads the short-term observer mission from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, told reporters on Monday in the capital, Minsk.

The OSCE also has concerns about whether results from Sunday’s elections were counted and reported honestly, she said, adding that the “restrictive environment” in Belarus had “inhibited” opposition participation.

The newly elected 110-seat lower house of parliament will be packed with loyalists to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has controlled the former Soviet republic of 9.5-million since 1994. The two sitting opposition deputies and many other opposition activists were barred from running. Among the newly elected members is Maria Vasilevich, the 2018 Belarusian representative to the Miss World competition.

Critics say the parliament is little more than a rubber stamp. The outgoing set of deputies, elected in 2016, did not vote down a single piece of draft law submitted by the president or government.