A Corbyn-led UK would find his foreign policy quite foreign

The Labour leader’s views were formed in the 1960s and 1970s and have hardly changed. Corbyn has often seemed most animated when talking about foreign or global causes, whether the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign or Irish republicanism. He has opposed the EU, which he regards as too capitalist and, to his credit, the former apartheid regime in SA. He justifies his description of Hezbollah and Hamas as “our friends” by arguing that it’s important to talk to all sides in a conflict, yet it’s impossible to miss his moral equivalency.

Corbyn’s positions may be shared by his inner circle, but they’re often outside the mainstream of his own party. Labour’s 2017 manifesto pledged to renew Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent, keep the country in Nato and to spend 2% of GDP on defence, all policies Corbyn dislikes. The new Labour manifesto, not yet published, will probably be similar, although the Scottish National Party (SNP), a potential Labour partner in any coalition, is demanding the nuclear programme’s termination.

Even in coalition (which is much more likely than an outright Labour win), a Corbyn-led government would have a very different relationship with the US. In a 2017 foreign policy speech, he denounced the interventions in Iraq and Libya as part of the “disastrous wars that stole the post-Cold War promise of a new world order”. He made clear there would be “no more hand-holding with Donald Trump”.

Weakened Anglo-American ties

He has advocated closer ties with Iran and cutting off arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Given Corbyn’s views on the Middle East, and his party’s poor record of fighting anti-Semitism, Britain would be a non-existent partner in the region.

Another fear is that a Corbyn government would make the UK and its allies more vulnerable to Russian election interference, intelligence operations and other meddling, while undermining sanctions against Moscow and Tehran. After the poisoning by nerve agent of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter last year, Corbyn initially parroted Russian denials. When confronted with the intelligence evidence, he demanded it be shared with the Kremlin.

Indeed, it’s a measure of Corbyn’s weakness on this front that a visiting Hillary Clinton made more of Johnson’s refusal to publish a parliamentary report into Russian interference in British politics than the opposition leader has.

So Anglo-American ties would weaken inevitably with Corbyn as prime minister. “The only effective protection would be to downgrade the degree of intelligence sharing with a Corbyn government,” Azeem Ibrahim, a former UK government adviser on countering extremism, wrote recently in Foreign Policy magazine. “This would have a broad and lasting negative impact, because close co-operation is not just essential for dealing with hostile states — it also provides greater protection against non-state actors such as IS or al Qaeda.”

Brexit, of course, is a foreign policy issue too. It’s effect on information sharing and security co-operation between Britain and the EU isn’t yet clear, but the next government will determine that and the future trading relationship. Britain has long punched above its weight by virtue of its alliances, its role as a bridge between the US and Europe, and its hard and soft power. Brexit diminishes all those.

Outgoing European Council president Donald Tusk told an audience on Wednesday that Brexit is probably “the real end of the British empire”. That’s a long way from the Global Britain that both Leavers and Remainers cling to as a brighter future. But it would suit Corbyn just fine. He’s no fan of empire.

Bloomberg