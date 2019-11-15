World / Europe

Pressure on German leaders to ban Huawei outright for 5G

15 November 2019 - 16:23 Arne Delfs
German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin, Germany, November 13 2019. Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH
German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin, Germany, November 13 2019. Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is coming under pressure from her own party to impose an outright ban on Chinese equipment supplier Huawei Technologies from the country’s 5G network.

The demand is part of a motion signed by 500 of her fellow Christian Democrats (CDU) to be presented at the party conference next week, according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg News. They call for alternative solutions from European providers.

Urged by hawks in Germany’s intelligence service and the US administration, the government recently agreed to ratchet up restrictions on Huawei that would block its components from the core network but allow them in less sensitive areas.

Concerns in Washington and Berlin are over the risks of Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government and 5G’s susceptibility to sabotage or espionage.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, like Merkel, opposes an outright ban of Huawei, and an approval of the motion by a majority of the 1,000 delegates would be seen as a vote against them. Both women have come under pressure after a series of election defeats and quarrels over policies throughout the year.

Huawei has insisted that it poses no risk to infrastructure in Europe’s largest economy, saying there’s no reason to exclude a company that’s served the telecommunications industry without fault for years.

Bloomberg

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum licensing is good news

Triumph of common sense: Icasa announces plans to sell much-needed frequencies for faster internet access
Opinion
1 week ago

Apple expects G5 will recharge iPhone sales

The company aims to ship more than 200-million handsets in 2020, source says
Companies
2 weeks ago

EU warns about cyber-attacks from state-backed 5G entities

Huawei welcomed the report, saying it is ready to work with its European partners on network security
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Pressure on German leaders to ban Huawei outright ...
World / Europe
2.
Germany approves new climate deal to keep it on ...
World / Europe
3.
France asks for foreign witnesses in Jeffrey ...
World / Europe
4.
Pakistan vaccinating millions against typhoid ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Huawei ups the ante with Mate 30 Pro

News & Fox / Gimme

Huawei producing US component-free 5G base stations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Let it rain 5G, or miss out

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.